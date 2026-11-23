If you use Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers for AI coding tools, you know the setup is fiddly: JSON configs, runtime juggling, keeping connections alive.

Coding Tools MCP Desktop is a free, open-source desktop app that wraps all of that in a GUI. Point, click, and your Coding Tools MCP workspace is running.

What it does:

Install, run and manage Coding Tools MCP runtimes and workspaces from a local-first dashboard — no CLI needed

Expose a workspace over Cloudflare quick/named tunnels or FRP with bearer, URL-token, basic or OAuth auth

Installers for Windows, macOS and Linux; Apache-2.0 licensed

Try the live demo at http://snip.js.org/ — the docs are at https://coding-tools-mcp.github.io/docs/ and the source is on GitHub: https://github.com/coding-tools-mcp/desktop

If it saves you setup time, a star on the repo helps a lot.